NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Vimeo will post its first quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors . On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

