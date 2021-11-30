NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo will attend the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on December 7, 2021. Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-esg-vimeo
The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.
- Vimeo to Participate in the BMO Growth & ESG Conference - November 30, 2021