Future Conference Participation to be Announced on Investor Relations Website

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo will attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2023. Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, Gillian Munson, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. CT. A live audiocast of this event will be available to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

Going forward, Vimeo’s participation in investor events will be announced on its Investor Relations site, https://www.vimeo.com/investors where visitors can also sign up to receive email alerts for future events. Live webcasts and replays of presentations, company filings, and safe harbor disclosure information can also be found there.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of more than 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

