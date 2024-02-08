NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Vimeo will post its fourth quarter and fiscal year results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors . On Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and fiscal year results. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

