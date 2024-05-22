California voters voted to advance Republican State Assemblyman Vince Fong during Tuesday’s special election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last year.
Fong, a former McCarthy aide endorsed by both McCarthy and former President Trump, faced off with Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux as polls closed on Tuesday night.
Because both candidates are Republicans, the GOP will hold 218 seats, compared to the Democ
