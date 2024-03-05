Management to host virtual investor event on April 8 to highlight preliminary Phase 1 Data for VIP236, our first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced it will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, CA, from April 5 – 10, 2024. Vincerx will also share clinical data for VIP236 at the conference.

“We are extremely pleased to highlight the continued development of our next-generation VersAptx™ bioconjugation platform in these three abstract/poster presentations,” said Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “In addition to the preclinical results of our VersAptx platform, our SMDC poster (#3197) will also present, for the first time, early clinical results for VIP236. To date, 20 patients with relapsed/refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors have been treated with two different dosing schedules of VIP236. The poster will summarize preliminary safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic results from this first-in-human, dose-escalation study (NCT05712889).”

Virtual Investor Event:

Vincerx will host a virtual investor event featuring company management and key opinion leaders on Monday, April 8, 2024. The event will be webcast live, and details can be accessed in the Investor Calendar section of the Vincerx website on March 27, 2024. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Activity of VIP943 on AML patient-derived leukemic blasts and healthy donor-derived bone marrow hematopoietic stem cells

Abstract Number: 629

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 26; Poster Board Number 6

Presented by Beatrix Stelte-Ludwig, Ph.D., Vincerx Pharma

Title: Innovations in ADC technology platform with legumain-cleavable KSP-inhibitor payloads adaptable to various aspects of cancer biology

Abstract Number: 2051

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Technologies

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 28; Poster Board Number 8

Presented by Hans-Georg Lerchen, Ph.D., Vincerx Pharma

Title: Addressing drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) challenges of small molecule-drug conjugates (SMDCs)

Abstract Number: 3197

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cancer Immunotherapy and Drug Delivery

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 23; Poster Board Number 14

Presented by Anne-Sophie Rebstock, Ph.D., Vincerx Pharma

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vincerx.com/news-events/presentations once each presentation has concluded.

About VIP236

VIP236, the first-in-class small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC) from our VersAptx Platform, consists of an α v β 3 integrin binder, a neutrophil elastase linker cleaved in the tumor microenvironment, and a camptothecin payload optimized for high permeability and low efflux. VIP236 was designed to deliver its payload to advanced/metastatic tumors that express α v β 3 . Preclinical data show enhanced efficacy, independent of HER2 status, in patient-derived and cell line-derived gastric cancer models compared with ENHERTU®, an approved ADC. VIP236 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial treating patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors (NTC05371054). As VIP236 is a first-in-class drug, the Phase 1 trial is evaluating various dosing schedules. To date, 20 patients with advanced or metastatic disease that has relapsed or is refractory to standard of care have received VIP236.

About VIP943

VIP943, the first ADC from our VersAptx platform, consists of an anti-CD123 antibody, a unique linker cleaved intracellularly by legumain, and a novel kinesin spindle protein inhibitor (KSPi) payload enhanced with our CellTrapper® technology. Our proprietary effector chemistry (linker + payload) was designed to reduce non-specific release of the payload and ensure payload accumulation in cancer cells versus healthy cells. The increased therapeutic index has the potential to address challenges associated with many ADCs by improving efficacy and reducing severe toxicities. VIP943 is in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia who have exhausted standard therapeutic options (NCT06034275). Preliminary pharmacokinetic data from the first cohort shows low levels of unconjugated payload (VIP716) in circulation, as predicted from preclinical experiments. Reduced nonspecific release of payload is one of many features engineered into VIP943 to increase the therapeutic index compared with existing technologies. We expect to expand into additional CD123-positive indications, including TP53 mutated AML, both as monotherapy and in combination, as safety and efficacy data are generated. Preliminary Phase 1 data are expected in mid-2024.

About VersAptx Platform

VersAptx is our versatile and adaptable next-generation bioconjugation platform. The modular nature of this innovative platform allows us to combine different targeting, linker, and payload technologies to develop bespoke bioconjugates to address different cancer biologies. With this platform, (i) antibodies and small molecules can be used to target different tumor antigens, (ii) linkers can be designed to reduce non-specific release of the payload, cleave intracellularly or extracellularly, and conjugate to single or multiple payloads, and (iii) payloads can be designed with reduced permeability using our CellTrapper technology to ensure accumulation in cancer cells or to be permeable for release in the tumor microenvironment. The VersAptx platform allows us to optimize these technologies to a specific target and develop bioconjugates designed to address the safety and efficacy challenges of many ADCs and the needs of cancer patients.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. Vincerx’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule-drug conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody-drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and VersAptx, its versatile and adaptable, next-generation bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com and follow Vincerx on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “suggest,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “potential,” “on-target,” “on track,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Vincerx’s business model, pipeline, strategy, timeline, product candidates and attributes, and preclinical and clinical development, timing, and results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside Vincerx’s control.

Actual results, conditions, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions; risks associated with preclinical or clinical development and trials, including those conducted prior to Vincerx’s in-licensing; failure to realize the benefits of Vincerx’s license agreement with Bayer; risks related to the timing of expected business and product development milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying Vincerx’s expectations regarding its future business or business model; Vincerx’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates; Vincerx’s capital requirements and availability and uses of capital; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Vincerx. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Vincerx disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Vincerx, the Vincerx logo, CellTrapper, and VersAptx are our trademarks. This press release also contains trademarks and trade names that are the property of their respective owners.

