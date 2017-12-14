Breaking News
VINCI : VINCI Energies wins a contract to build new overhead power transmission lines in Scotland

Rueil Malmaison, 14 December 2017

VINCI Energies wins a contract to build new overhead power transmission lines in Scotland

  • 18.5 km of new lines
  • A £30 million contract

VINCI Energies has won a design-build contract for new power transmission infrastructure in Scotland via its Omexom brand and in a joint venture with the British Morgan Sindall firm. The £30 million project is part of a power transmission line contract with Scottish Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

The new transmission lines are 18.5 km long and will connect the Knocknagael substation with the new Tomatin substation in Inverness, in northern Scotland.

This complex project will be carried out over a period of two years and includes the installation of 73 transmission towers in remote areas that are only accessible through purpose-built temporary access roads. In total, 160 km of conductors will be installed as well as a fibre optic earth wire between the Knocknagael substation, Farr substation and the new Tomatin substation. The project will also require the installation of extra high voltage underground cables at the Knocknagael and Tomatin substations.

When completed, the new line will reinforce the Scottish high voltage transmission grid and help with the connection of onshore wind generation in the area around Tomatin.

On this occasion, Rochdi Ziyat, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies in the UK, said: “This is a major project for Omexom and a good opportunity to demonstrate our expertise. Our work to design and build overhead lines and transformer stations for SSEN reflects the confidence the client places in us based on our close working relationship going back several years.”

About VINCI Energies
In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots and agile organisational structure, VINCI Energies’ business units boost the reliability, safety and efficiency of energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories and buildings.
2016: €10.2 billion revenue // 64,500 employees // 1,600 business units // 52 countries. www.vinci-energies.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 183,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

