VINCI : VINCI Energies wins a contract to build new overhead power transmission lines in Scotland

VINCI Energies has won a design-build contract for new power transmission infrastructure in Scotland via its Omexom brand and in a joint venture with the British Morgan Sindall firm. The £30 million project is part of a power transmission line contract with Scottish Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

The new transmission lines are 18.5 km long and will connect the Knocknagael substation with the new Tomatin substation in Inverness, in northern Scotland.

This complex project will be carried out over a period of two years and includes the installation of 73 transmission towers in remote areas that are only accessible through purpose-built temporary access roads. In total, 160 km of conductors will be installed as well as a fibre optic earth wire between the Knocknagael substation, Farr substation and the new Tomatin substation. The project will also require the installation of extra high voltage underground cables at the Knocknagael and Tomatin substations.

When completed, the new line will reinforce the Scottish high voltage transmission grid and help with the connection of onshore wind generation in the area around Tomatin.

On this occasion, Rochdi Ziyat, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies in the UK, said: “This is a major project for Omexom and a good opportunity to demonstrate our expertise. Our work to design and build overhead lines and transformer stations for SSEN reflects the confidence the client places in us based on our close working relationship going back several years.”

