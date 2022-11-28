Rochester, NY, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 17, 2022, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in a timely manner, which deadline was November 14, 2022. The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

As a result of a delinquency notice received with respect to the Company’s as yet filed 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company has submitted a plan of compliance to file both delinquent 10-Qs no later than January 30, 2023. The Company will submit an update to this plan of compliance to Nasdaq no later than December 19, 2022 confirming the above referenced timetable.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures’ consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC.For more information, please visit investors.vincoventures.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures’ management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures’ management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “projected,” and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits from Vinco Ventures’ investments in Lomotif and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif’s participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.