Since its creation roughly 14 years ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has faced lawsuits, political and legal challenges to the idea of whether the Federal Government’s aggressive consumer financial watchdog agency should be allowed exist at all.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Vindicated by Supreme Court, CFPB director says bureau will add staff, consider new rules on banks - June 11, 2024
- Witness at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial says meat-export monopoly made costs soar - June 11, 2024
- Take-Two Interactive, RBC Bearings rise; Cracker Barrel, Flowers Foods fall, Friday, 5/17/2024 - June 11, 2024