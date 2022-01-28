Vino For Vets Raises $150,000 for National Nonprofit Organization That Aids Military Veterans in Taking Their Next Steps Forward

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation recently announced that its inaugural Vino For Vets powered by United Rentals fundraiser last October in Napa Valley, Calif., raised $150,000 to benefit charitable partner, Turns for Troops/SoldierStrong.

“Our first Vino For Vets exceeded our expectations thanks to the invaluable support that United Rentals and our loyal partners have for America’s veterans,” Graham and Courtney Rahal said. “We’re also extremely grateful for each and every person who participated in the Vino For Vets weekend because their generosity and involvement have helped continue the foundation’s mission to give back to those who have sacrificed so much to serve our country honorably.”

As primary sponsor for Graham Rahal’s Indy car, United Rentals donates $50 to Turns for Troops for each lap that Rahal completes during the racing season. Those funds power the efforts of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit based in Stamford, Conn., to help veterans take their next steps forward by connecting them with revolutionary medical technology. Virtual reality technology that SoldierStrong provides to Veterans Administration medical centers across the country aids in the treatment of veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress. More than 20 robotic exoskeletons that the VA and private hospitals have received through SoldierStrong have been instrumental in the medical rehabilitation of veterans who have suffered spinal injuries and strokes.

Vino For Vets event highlights included a welcome reception presented by Luther Automotive; wine tastings at the Piazza Del Dotto Winery, an Italian-inspired “barchessa,” or barn, and Palmaz Vineyards, which was built into an 18-story cavern in the flank of Mount George; a wine tasting and dinner at Davis Estates in Calistoga; and a wine tasting, dinner, and a “fireside chat” with special guest David Letterman and retired Navy SEAL Robert Yeany. Attendees also learned about the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, which serves as the residence for nearly 800 veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Since its inception following the tragic events of 9/11, SoldierStrong has donated more than $4.2 million of medical devices to help injured veterans. The Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation has contributed over $630,000 to SoldierStrong since 2018.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning servicemen and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/

BRITNI ALLEN (Rahal Foundation)

740.816.2748

ERIC WOOLSON (SoldierStrong)

515.681.3967