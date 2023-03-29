Key companies operating in the global vinyl sulfone market are Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Kiri Industries Limited (KIL), Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Bhageria Industries Limited, AksharChemIndia, Atul Ltd, Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd and Mayur Dye-chem Intermediates Llp

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – TMR projections state that vinyl sulfone market will expand at a growth rate of CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global vinyl sulfone market is extrapolated to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2031 from US$ 2.0 Bn in 2021.

Reactive dyes used mostly in textiles are produced using vinyl sulfone as a reagent and raw material. Alpha- and beta-unsaturated sulfones, also known as vinyl sulfone are frequently employed as intermediates in organic synthesis. Subsequently, the growth prospects in the dyestuff and textile industries have created unprecedented opportunities for the players. Clinical trials are being conducted extensively for using vinyl sulfone for medication. These aspects will bring voluminous growth to the vinyl sulfone market.

Vinyl Sulfone Market: Key Findings

Reactive dyes find widespread use in the textile industry. Cellulosic fibers were the first commercial target for reactive dyes. Protein and polyamide fibers have also benefited from the development of these. To add color to fabrics, consumers often use reactive dyes, which are made up of organic chemicals with strong pigmentation. Reactive dyes are well suited for coloring cotton and rayon due to their great resistance to fading and vivid hue range. Expansion of textile industry, has led to burgeoning demand for textile dyes, colorants or coloring agents for the production of clothing with color esthetics which will create positive impact on the growth of the vinyl sulfone market.

Manufacturers of vinyl sulfone are expanding their use of the material into the proteomics and healthcare sectors, in addition to the dyestuff and textile sectors, both of which provide promising growth prospects. In the life sciences, vinyl sulfone is utilized for the simple functionalization of tags and solid supports. The vinyl sulfone molecule has shown promise as a therapeutic agent in the development of medications for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, as illustrated by a number of clinical trials. Thus, the vinyl sulfone market will show unprecedented growth.

Vinyl Sulfone Market: Growth Drivers

Vinyl sulfone esters are largely used in the production of reactive dyes and other types of colors. The need for vinyl sulfone ester in the reactive dyes sector is significantly boosted by growth in a number of industries, including paper, textile, wood, and leather.

Manufacturing of dyestuffs dominated the global vinyl sulfone market in terms of value and volume. It is projected to continue to dominate. Because of the rise in demand from end-user industries like food, textile, printing inks, and paints & coatings. Concurrently, there has been a considerable increase in demand for dyestuff manufacture which will propel the growth of the vinyl sulfone market.

Vinyl Sulfone Market: Regional Dynamics

According to vinyl sulfone market analysis conducted by TMR, Asia Pacific accounted for significant growth owing to substantial demand for dyestuff in numerous industries, such as textile, leather, and paper, particularly in China and India. In turn, Asia Pacific is home to a sizable dyestuff industry. In addition, the growing e-commerce apparel and clothing sales volumes are also anticipated to fuel the growth of global vinyl sulfone market in the region.

The vinyl sulfone market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be stimulated by supporting government regulations in China and India intended to encourage investments in their textile manufacturing industries. The vinyl sulfone market in the Asia Pacific region is being driven by the expansion of textile and leather sectors.

The expanding use of paints and coatings in residential construction projects is driving up demand for vinyl sulfone in Asia Pacific. This region is anticipated to lead the global market followed by Europe and North America. Furthermore, the Latin American market is also anticipated to exhibit rapid growth in terms of size.

Vinyl Sulfone Market: Segmentation

By Type

Divinyl sulfone

Phenyl vinyl sulfone

Methyl vinyl sulfone

Vinyl Sulfone Ester

By Application

Dyestuff Manufacturing

Chemical Intermediate

Proteomics

Others (color, paints, pigments, rubber, plastics and leathers)

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

