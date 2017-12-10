Violence flares at protest near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water canons at protesters near the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon on Sunday during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
