Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest - November 10, 2019
- IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco’s operations - November 10, 2019
- India detains dozens over social media posts, celebrations after religious site ruling - November 10, 2019