Violent protests in Ecuador caused by fuel price rise are ending: President

Protests caused by the elimination of fuel subsidies are ending, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday, after their removal sparked the Andean oil producer’s worst civil unrest in years.
