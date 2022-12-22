Technology developer to create continuing education courses on incorporating UV disinfection into building design.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The challenge of providing people with safe, clean working and living spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic will make health and hygiene central concerns in the future of building design. With accreditation from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 2023, Violet Defense will create courses to educate architects on how they can incorporate UV disinfection technology into their core designs for sustainable buildings.

Violet Defense is an ultraviolet disinfection technology company founded in 2012 and the developer of patented pulsed xenon UV disinfection technology, proven in multiple independent lab tests to kill pathogens, including E. coli, salmonella, S. aureus, C. diff, MRSA, norovirus, coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2.

The concept of incorporating UV technology into facility designs is still relatively new. Since 2020, facility owners and managers have begun to retroactively install UV disinfection systems to improve cleanliness and provide a hygienic environment. However, architects have had little guidance on how to include the technology during the design stage and face a significant hurdle.

For every element in their plans, architects must identify to what specification class it belongs. At this time, UV technology does not fall under any particular specification, with the closest correlation being HVAC purification.

“We believe that, rather than seeing this as an impediment, architects should see this as an opportunity to be among the first to break into a new area of construction design, one that incorporates health and wellness from the very beginning,” said Bruce Mosley, President of Violet Defense. “With AIA certification, we will create courses that will help architects incorporate UV disinfection technology into their designs right from the start.”

Architects with AIA certification are required to take a certain number of AIA-accredited courses within a year in order to maintain that certification. Violet Defense will be developing both in-person and online course offerings.

UV disinfection provides multiple advantages over conventional cleaning methods, such as automation, making it simple and easy for facility managers to schedule and maintain. UV disinfection also is chemical-free, reducing supply costs and the toxic effects of powerful cleansers. Studies also show UV disinfectant to be superior to manual cleaning, enabling disinfection of pathogens in the air and on high-touch surfaces.

Violet Defense technology already is in wide use nationwide, including hotels, convention centers, colleges and schools, and amateur and professional sports training facilities.

