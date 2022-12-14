Leading AI-Enabled Behavioral Health Company to Advance its Personalized Support through Violet’s Health Equity Platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Violet, the first-ever health equity platform, announced today that it has partnered with Ontrak Health, a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral health company, to offer better personalized support and treatment through identity-centered care. Through the partnership, Ontrak Health will implement Violet’s continuing education for care coaches learning how to better support every health plan member served by their program.

“Ontrak believes that caring for the whole person includes understanding one’s unique identity, background, and values, and we are better able to do that in tandem with Violet,” said Dr. Judith Feld, Chief Medical Officer, Ontrak Health.

Through the partnership, Violet will onboard Ontrak’s care coaches to credential and upskill cultural competence for improved care of BIPOC, LGBQ, and TGNC patients. Violet’s training platform enables clinicians and other health care professionals to benchmark their understanding of BIPOC, LGBQ, and TGNC patient identities and care needs. Based on their benchmarks of baseline knowledge, Violet’s training platform provides personalized education pathways to help health care professionals upskill and improve their cultural competence.

The Ontrak WholeHealth+ program focuses on helping health plan members who are lost to care. These hard-to-reach individuals represent a diverse spectrum of the population who benefit from a personalized, whole person approach enhanced with Violet training.

“Violet’s continuing education will support Ontrak’s care coaches to be better aligned with the needs, identities, and backgrounds of the members they serve,” said Gaurang Choksi, CEO and founder of Violet, “This is just the first step in our journey to building health equity, together.”

‍ABOUT VIOLET

Violet is the first cultural competence credentialing and upskilling platform for clinicians. Research shows that inclusive care is proven to generate better health outcomes and Violet’s credentialing platform is the first step to building health equity for all. For more information on Violet, please visit: www.joinviolet.com/welcome.

ABOUT ONTRAK

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral health company. Ontrak offers an integrated, provider-led, coach-driven, whole person approach to identifying, engaging, and helping those with unaddressed behavioral health conditions and chronic disease, delivering durable health outcomes and meaningful cost reduction. For more information about Ontrak, please visit: www.ontrakhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

‍Carson Quinn

ZindseyMEDIA for Violet

carson@zindsey.com

312.339.9779

Jaime Prieto

Chief Marketing Officer for Ontrak Health

jprieto@ontrakhealth.com

646.510.0893

