New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VIP3, the first all-in-one web3 benefits and membership platform, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a $2 million seed round financing. Notable investors, including IOBC Capital, ANKR, PAKA Capital, and other respected institutions, have participated in this funding round. The raised capital will be strategically utilized to enhance VIP3’s product development initiatives and expand its user base.

VIP3 offers exclusive benefits to all members, enhancing their experience in the world of web3. These benefits include substantial rebates of 40% – 100% on transaction fees from top central exchanges, the ability to mint NFTs without paying gas fees, a 60% discount on swap fees, and additional token rewards for participating in top-tier crypto projects, along with other enticing airdrops and benefits .

VIP3 membership cards are in the form of SBTs(Soud-bound tokens), which was introduced by Vitalik Buterin in early 2022.The team firmly believes that a cross-platform membership card, serving as a unique identifier, should be exclusively bound to individual members and remain non-transferable to other users. By leveraging SBTs built on the ERC721 protocol, other web3 platforms can seamlessly recognize the SBT-based membership cards at a minimal cost. This seamless integration empowers VIP3 members to effortlessly access their identities and unlock corresponding discounts and benefits when engaging with various web3 platforms.

VIP3 core team members were all from leading global technology companies and hold a profound understanding of the Blockchain industry. The CTO holds over 30 blockchain patents, and the founding team owns more than 20 CryptoPunk and BAYC NFTs. The three founders graduated from Yale University and Peking University.

As a startup team, VIP3 has established partnerships with nearly all top-tier exchanges in the industry, which shows team’s high-level industry connections. This also foreshadows its future growth potential and lays a strong foundation for its project’s future token listing .

To celebrate the launch of VIP3 Dapp, the platform is excited to announce an upcoming event: the limited freemint of silver VIP card . This exclusive offer will enable all crypto users to unlock the full potential of VIP3.io and experience the remarkable advantages it offers.

About VIP3.io:

VIP3.io is the first all-in-one web3 benefits and membership platform. With a VIP3 membership card, issued as Soul-bound tokens(SBT), all users can enjoy extra rewards and discounts from more than 30 web3 apps. Blockchain projects and platforms can join VIP3’s ecosystem by providing its benefits, to attract new users from VIP3.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Contact: Charles Company Name: VIP3 Address: Intershore Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Website: www.vip3.io Email: charles-at-vip3.io Company Name: PAKA Capital LTD. Contact: Owen EMail: owen-at-paka.fund Website: https://www.paka.fund Company Name: Ankr Contact: Stanley EMail: stanley-at-ankr.com Address (with Postcode): 589 howard st, suite 100,san francisco, ca 94105,usa Website: https://www.ankr.com/ Company Name: IOBC Capital Contact: Zhao EMail: weiqiangzhao-at-iobc.capital Website:https://www.iobc.capital/#/