Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Provides Supplementary Update on 2020 Hedge Position

Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Provides Supplementary Update on 2020 Hedge Position

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MIDLAND, Texas, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today provided an update to its oil hedge position for the remainder of 2020. The Company has now hedged the majority of its production through collars to protect cash flow downside through an anticipated extended weak commodity price environment.

DERIVATIVES UPDATE

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

  Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl)
  Q2 2020   Q3 2020   Q4 2020   FY 2021
Costless Collars – WTI (Cushing) 14,000       14,000       14,000       10,000  
Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 28.86       $ 28.86       $ 28.66       $ 30.00  
Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 32.33       $ 32.33       $ 32.33       $ 43.05  
Swaps – WTI (Cushing)   1,000         1,000         1,000          
$ 27.45       $ 27.45       $ 27.45       $  
Basis Swaps – WTI (Midland-Cushing)   4,000         4,000         4,000          
$ (2.60 )     $ (2.60 )     $ (2.60 )     $  

  Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu)
  Mar 2020   Q2 2020   Q3 2020   Q4 2020
Natural Gas Basis Swaps – Waha Hub 25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000    
$ (2.07 )     $ (2.07 )     $ (2.07 )     $ (2.07 )  

               
About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale.  For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Viper assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events and commodity prices.  These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Viper.  Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Viper’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at http://www.sec.gov.  Viper undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.