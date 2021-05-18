Viper Networks and Local Partner Interconnected with Airtel, Hutch and SLT to Launch 100 Million Phase 1 Smart City Project in Sri Lanka

TROY, Mich., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce partnership with local service provider interconnected to three (3) separate contracts with Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), Bharti Airtel and Hutch to Launch 100 Million Phase 1 Smart City Project in Sri Lanka. The project will grow into subsequent phases making it a 500 million project over the next 4 to 5 years.

Initially, the Company will install Smart City LED Light Poles at colleges and university campuses throughout Colombo, which is the commercial capital and largest city in Sri Lanka, with an estimated population of 5.6 million.

Upon completion, the Company will then commence on the broader installation project for the entire country, which will include all bus stops, terminals and train stations, along with colleges and universities countrywide. Sri Lanka has a total population of nearly 22 million people.

The Sri Lanka contract with the local service providers calls for Viper Networks’ Apollo Smart Pole digital hub to provide remotely managed capabilities for High Resolution Security Cameras, Information Video Panels and Wi-Fi for wireless communications and mobile apps (i.e. CyberGrab) and of course, Intelligent LED Lighting.

Additionally, Viper Networks is expected to soon launch their CyberGrab app platform for Sri Lanka. The Company’s CyberGrab Services, an All-In-One platform app will include popular ride sharing services in addition to taxis, grocery and common delivery, bill pay among an expanding list of other local service providers catering to today’s consumers throughout Sri Lanka.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “It has certainly been the innovative, state-of-the-art technology of our Smart City products that has helped lead the way in partnering with market leaders on the international stage. However, it is today’s critical need to address, fix and upgrade the deteriorating infrastructure of many major cities and countries worldwide, that is further magnifying Viper Networks burgeoning global success. The Company is experiencing growing demand for our products and technologies and we intend to communicate more significant international developments just as soon as we can.”

ABOUT AIRTEL (Bharti Airtel Limited)

Airtel is the second largest mobile network operator in the world with approximately 458 million subscribers. Founded in 1995, Airtel is a multinational telecommunications services company based in New Delhi, India; which operates in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa; and is India’s largest telecom service provider for customer and business.

ABOUNT HUTCH (a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited)

Hutch is a Sri Lankan telecommunication service provider and the country’s third largest mobile network operator, with approximately 27% of the Sri Lankan mobile market. Hutch is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited which owns 85% controlling stake of the company while the rest is held by Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC.

ABOUT SRI LANKA TELECOM (SLT)

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national telecommunications services provider in Sri Lanka and one of the country’s largest companies with a history of over 150 years, having started its operations in 1858. SLT provides domestic and corporate services which include fixed and wireless telephony, Internet access and IT services to domestic, public and business sector customers.

