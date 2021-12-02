Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Viper Networks enters agreement to acquire smart-city product manufacturer and distributor EcoTech Solutions

Viper Networks enters agreement to acquire smart-city product manufacturer and distributor EcoTech Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

TROY, Mich., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging company in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially signed an agreement to acquire 100% of EcoTech Solutions, Inc. of Sheridan, Illinois.

Viper has been actively expanding its smart-city pipeline and has already announced projects in the Greater Chicago, Sri Lanka, and Democratic Republic of the Congo among others. In efforts of maximizing this growing demand it now turned to vertical integration and streamlining cost and margin.

EcoTech Solutions, Inc. is an Industrial manufacturing and distribution company specializing in both Surface-Mount-Technology (SMT) printed circuit boards and legacy through-hole manufacturing. Further, EcoTech is a fast-growing stocking distributor of industrial automation, electrical parts, electronic components and LED lighting, IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

Key growth areas, include: electronic and control systems for green energy applications; as well as integrating connected devices (IoT) for Machine-to-machine (M2M) and Smart City applications.

Through this acquisition, Viper is reducing component and product cost, expanding product portfolio, driving top-line revenue, and all while keeping it as a fully owned subsidiary that’s already operating a profitable business and generating profit. EcoTech’s revenue already exceeds $500,000 YTD and expects to double next year, and comes with inventory and assets netting over $1.2 million.

The Company’s acquisition price of $1.7 Million U.S. is to be paid 100% in VPER stock, 50% at current value and 50% at two US cent value. The acquisition is expected to close within 60 days and upon completion, EcoTech Solutions, Inc. will operate as a fully owned subsidiary of the Company with all revenues and earnings posted within the Company’s financial filings.

Viper Networks’ President, Mr. Farid Shouekani, stated: “Viper is diligently working on the smart city deployment for the 21-city roll-out in the Greater Chicago area and this acquisition will certainly help with deployment and testing and so much more. Located just 65 miles southwest of Chicago, EcoTech is a near perfect addition to several major current projects and is well-positioned to expand our overall sales and distribution areas going forward”.

President Shouekani continued: “There is much more synergy between our two companies than meets the eye. I promise to further enlighten and update all VPER shareholders as we enter into 2022 and the most exciting period of transformation that the Company has ever experienced. Stay tuned!”

About EcoTech Solutions, Inc.
EcoTech Solutions (www.EcoTechSolutionsInc.com) serves the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) markets with all categories of parts including: Pneumatic, Motion Sensors, Electronics, Hydraulics, HVAC and Electrical Control Equipment for both plant floor and facilities maintenance of automated machinery and robotics. They also have full component level Repair and Refurbish capabilities for all Industrial Electronic and Electrical equipment.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/vipernetworks.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Media Contact: SAG Equity Group at 407.444.5959.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.