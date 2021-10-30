(VIPS) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Vipshop Holdings Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (“Vipshop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIPS). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Vipshop securities between March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021.

According to the complaint, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (1) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management’s (“Archegos”) and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (2) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (3) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) shares.

