Vir Biotechnology to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir will virtually present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

