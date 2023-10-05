SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023.

The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

