Viral Launch Hires Veteran Marketer to be New Senior Vice President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Blake Rodgers, SVP of Marketing, Viral Launch

Indianapolis, IN, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indianapolis-based Viral Launch has hired a veteran marketer to be its new Senior Vice President of Marketing. Blake Rodgers started his new role on May 20.  Viral Launch is a leading provider of software and services that enable private-label and major brands to sell successfully on Amazon.

Rodgers will lead the marketing strategy, branding and lead generation at Viral Launch to drive and accelerate the company’s growth.  Rodgers has more than 20 years of experience in brand development, integrated marketing management, product management and operations leadership.

“We are very excited about Blake joining the Viral Launch team,” said Viral Launch Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mitch Black. “His experience bringing a Software as a Service (SaaS) company from a start-up to a market leader will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly grow and expand Viral Launch.”

Rodgers previously was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at SiteLock.  While there, he created the marketing vision and strategies that helped deliver record growth. He also served as Global Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson where he spent ten years building product portfolios and solidifying category leadership.  

Rodgers holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Franklin University.  

About Viral Launch

Viral Launch provides Amazon Marketplace sellers with a comprehensive, integrated suite of research, analysis, listing and sales tools.  Available by subscription, the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions have helped more than 9,000 brands launch over 45,000 products, achieving $9+ billion in fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sales.  For greater success on Amazon, the company also provides a range of creative services including photography, copywriting and listing optimization. Founded in 2014, Viral Launch is privately-held and headquartered in Indianapolis.  To learn more, visit viral-launch.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

