Viral Launch Sharing the Secret to Developing Effective Amazon Advertising Campaigns

Company and Industry PPC experts sharing best practices to be successful within Amazon algorithm in a series of free online courses

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viral Launch, a leading provider of software and services that enable private-label and major brands to sell successfully on Amazon, today announced that it is launching a series of free courses sharing its expertise in being profitable on the world’s largest ecommerce marketplace by optimizing pay-per-click (PPC) advertising strategies. The first online course will be available starting October 10, 2019, led by Liran Hirschkorn, a two-time Amazon seller and owner of an award-winning Amazon advertising agency, and Cameron Yoder, a successful seller on Amazon and advertising expert.

The Amazon landscape is becoming increasingly complex thanks to a constantly evolving algorithm, increased competition and volatile economic landscape. In response, these modules are designed to help Amazon sellers understand how to setup and run profitable campaigns using easy-to-use software.

“We’ve built our business helping Amazon third-party sellers develop wildly successful businesses by providing unique, data-driven insights that provide a true competitive edge,” said Viral Launch Founder and Chief Executive Officer Casey Gauss. “We are excited for this first-of-its-kind course, led by industry experts, as another way for us to help sellers find success on Amazon in these competitive and confusing times.”

The courses are designed for both sellers just getting started on the Amazon marketplace as well as those with intermediate-level experience on the platform. Topics covered in the course include:

  • How to Ensure High Conversions
  • Introduction to Seller Central’s Ad Manager and Kinetic PPC
  • Understanding, Setting Up and Organizing Your Campaigns
  • Optimizing Your Ads
  • How to Automate

“When you’re first starting out as a seller on Amazon, it’s easy to be intimidated by the sheer size of the marketplace and it can be difficult to stay competitive,” Hirschkorn said, who began selling on Amazon in 2014 and has since built a 7-figure private label brand by understanding keywords, search optimization, and sponsored ads within Amazon’s algorithm. “What we’ve done with these courses is to provide sellers with a step-by-step guide to using Amazon ads to drive more sales. By following a smart PPC strategy and having access to automation tools that provide a competitive edge, we’re handing over the keys to finding success on the world’s largest marketplace.”

The free courses will be available starting October 10. To register, visit www.viral-launch.com/ppccourse.

About Viral Launch
Viral Launch provides Amazon Marketplace sellers with a comprehensive, integrated suite of research, analysis, listing and sales tools.  Available by subscription, the company's Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions have helped more than 10,000 brands launch over 41,000 products, achieving $10+ billion in fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sales.  For greater success on Amazon, the company also provides a range of creative services including photography, copywriting and listing optimization.  Founded in 2014, Viral Launch is privately-held and headquartered in Indianapolis.

