Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights as of September 2017, 30.

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|September, 30 2017
|8 458 000
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 802 491
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 766 044
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext – Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: [email protected]
Website: www.virbac.com
