Jemny Marquinez has wanted to be a police officer since the age of 12, when she saw officers from her local police department in Virginia handing out Christmas gifts to children.
Marquinez has the right qualifications, including a bachelor’s degree in criminology, but because she is not a U.S. citizen, she cannot work as a police officer in Virginia. A bill approved by the state Senate Tuesday would change that by allowing recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Virginia paves the way for marijuana sales, assisted suicide as Assembly deadline looms - February 14, 2024
- WATCH: Vulnerable Republican lampooned for ’embarrassing’ exchange with reporter, ‘lie’ about district funding - February 14, 2024
- Sen Roger Marshall rallies Republicans to add ‘meaningful’ border security to House’s foreign aid package - February 14, 2024