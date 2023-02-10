Performers from NINE different countries, including Ukraine, April 20-23 in Norfolk, VA!

Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NORFOLK, VA) The 2023 Virginia International Tattoo will feature the largest international cast to date, April 20 – 23 in Norfolk, Virginia! Nine countries will bring their awe-inspiring performers to Norfolk and be a part of the largest spectacle of music and might in the United States. Performers from Latvia, Singapore, Ukraine and more will join the cast in what is sure to be an emotional and inspirational Tribute to Military Families.

As the Tattoo’s Producer/Director, J. Scott Jackson says –

“Imagine if Hollywood decided to create an old-fashioned Epic motion picture with a patriotic theme and you had a chance to see it performed live. You would have:

A huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic musical soundtrack, moments of sheer spectacle, stirring pride and patriotism, something to make you laugh, something to make you cry, 2 hours that flew by way too fast, and a really good villain.

Replace the villain with 125 Bag Pipers and Drummers and you have the 2023 Virginia International Tattoo.”

Tickets are available and on sale now at www.vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office located at 440 Bank Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.

What is the Tattoo?

The centuries-old tradition of Tattoo originated as a signal from drummers instructing Dutch innkeepers near military garrisons to “Doe den Tap-too” or “turn off the tap”. Hearing the call “Tap-too” soldiers would return to their barracks for an evening roll call. The ensuing parade of soldiers evolved into a military marching band performance now known worldwide as “Tattoo.”

The Tattoos seen across the world today are ceremonial performances of military music by massed bands. Each Tattoo is influenced by the culture of the country they represent. Fans of these massed spectacles of music and might flock to the world’s great Tattoos: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, Basel Tattoo in Switzerland, and Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Canada. But the greatest Tattoo in the United States, and rivaling the largest in the world, is the Virginia International Tattoo.

Attending the Virginia International Tattoo

When:

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm

Friday, April 21, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 23, 2:30 pm

Where: Scope Arena, 201 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia

Tickets and Information: www.vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office located at 440 Bank Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.

Stay up to date: Follow the Virginia International Tattoo on social media platforms @VaTatt and subscribe to our Virginia International Tattoo YouTube page for the latest and greatest content, behind-the-scenes, cast takeovers, and more!

Virginia International Tattoo 2023 Participating Nations

AUSTRALIA

Scotch College Perth Pipe Band

CANADA

2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums – PENDING

FRANCE

Bagad de Lann-Bihoué – PENDING

LATVIA

Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces

NEW ZEALAND

The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand

SINGAPORE

Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Cultural Dance Team

UKRAINE

The Crazy Drummers

UNITED KINGDOM

Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Andy’s Tartan Army Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Granby High School Naval JROTC Hampton Roads Police Color Guards

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard Old Dominion University Concert Choir

Tidewater Pipes and Drums U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets

U.S. Marine Corps Band, Quantico U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company

U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus

*Subject to changes and additions.

About Virginia International Tattoo

The Virginia International Tattoo is located in the Coastal Virginia city of Norfolk – home to the world’s largest Navy base, NATO’s only North American headquarters, and the largest population of active duty and retired military in the United States. With our “home port” in these waters, it is no surprise that our Tattoo is widely known as the most patriotic in the world.

About Virginia Arts Festival

The Virginia Arts Festival celebrates its 26th Anniversary in 2023. The largest and most prestigious performing arts organization in southeastern Virginia, Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the region’s cultural scene, presenting great performers from around the world and making this historic region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. Over the past 25 years, the Festival has welcomed visitors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 25 foreign countries. The Festival has presented over 1,438 performances, free community events, and student matinees and workshops with a reach of over 1.2 million attendees. Each season, millions more are reached through international broadcasts of Festival performances on American Public Radio’s Performance Today, nationally on PBS TV, and regionally on WHRO TV. Over 32% of ticket sales come from outside the region, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to local museums and attractions and filling regional hotels and restaurants. The estimated annual economic impact of the Festival exceeds $25 million.

Media Contact:

Alli Pereira

apereira@vafest.org

757-282-2804

History of Virginia International Tattoo

