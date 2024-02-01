A bill that cleared an early hurdle Wednesday in the Virginia House of Delegates would broaden the state’s revenge porn law by adding a new category of “sexual” images that would be unlawful to disseminate.

Democratic Del. Irene Shin, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure would build on the General Assembly’s previous work to protect victims from having their intimate images shared without their consent.

The issue of so-called revenge porn took cente

[Read Full story at source]