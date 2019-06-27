Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems at CIT Launched Regional UAS Public Safety Workshop

First of Several Scheduled Events in 2019 to Promote Drone Capabilities and UAS Development

Flight demonstrations and discussions on the capabilities of various aircraft, as well as ground communications technologies, are also a part of the Regional UAS Public Safety Workshops

Herndon, VA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced the first in a series of regional UAS Public Safety-focused workshops presented by The Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems and the Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Brian Moran kicked off the day at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center in Hanover, VA., with introductions and presented an overview of the state of UAS in the Commonwealth. The workshop goals are to educate localities on the rules and regulations surrounding UAS technology deployment, outline how to navigate various FAA authorizations, legal considerations, and resources needed to establish drone programs in local police, fire departments or other organizations with interests in public safety. The agenda also includes case studies on drone use for risk assessment, search and rescue, accident reconstruction as well as disaster response. Flight demonstrations and discussions on the capabilities of various aircraft, as well as ground communications technologies, are also a part of the program.

“It is important to recognize the potential of drone technologies and the significant opportunity they present to improve public safety,” said Brian J. Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT will engage with emergency response teams across the state and identify cross-disciplinary opportunities between first responders and evolving drone technologies. Our first responders will likely be the first to benefit and the first to adopt this technology.”

“These workshops build relationships between local, state, and federal agencies to encourage public safety officials to collaborate on UAS initiatives. Bringing together communities to share ideas and support UAS expansion requires constant engagement, advocacy, and education from a broad range of players, from legislatures, to drone manufacturers, to pilots, to service providers and beyond. Education is a critical and key component for expanding and deploying UAS capabilities.” – Tracy Tynan, Director, The Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems at CIT

Governor Northam and the VA General Assembly recognize the important role that the unmanned systems industry will have in the growth of Virginia’s economy. They also recognize the important role UAS will play for the safety and security of the people who live and work in our state.” – Shawn Talmadge, Assistant Secretary of Public Safety

