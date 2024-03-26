A Virginia county unanimously voted to observe its Transgender Day of Visibility this year on Easter Sunday – a move some critics see as “intentionally trying to offend Christians on the holiest of days.”
The Fairfax Board of Supervisors voted 9-0 in favor of the proclamation last week, with one board member, Republican Supervisor Patrick Herrity, absent.
March 31 – when Easter occurs this year – is typically the date when TDOV is celebrated annually, according to LG
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas AG Ken Paxton cuts deal to pay $300K and avoid felony trial on fraud charges: ‘Happy to comply’ - March 26, 2024
- Fmr Navy SEAL rips Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal after Mark Milley grilled on Capitol Hill: ‘Abject failure’ - March 26, 2024
- Virginia county declares Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter this year - March 26, 2024