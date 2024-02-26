Democrats who control the Virginia General Assembly sent Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin legislation on Friday that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2026.

Identical bills that would bump the current $12-per-hour minimum wage to $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025, and then to $15 on Jan. 1, 2026, cleared the Senate and House of Delegates on party-line floor votes, TV station WRIC reported.

VIRGINIA HOUSE, SENATE AND GOV. YOUNGKIN TO SPAR OVER STATE BUDG

[Read Full story at source]