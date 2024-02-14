Virginia Democrats have advanced a bill that would expand taxpayer-backed health insurance to illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled state senate propelled the “Cover All Kids” Act on a 21-19 party-line vote. The legislation seeks to provide illegal immigrants under 19 years of age who are not covered by a group health plan or insurance program access to “state-funded comprehensive health care coverage.”

While the eligibility requirements

[Read Full story at source]