VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is pleased to announce long-time instructor, Dominic Cummings, as the recipient of the 2023 Person of the Year Award from the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV). The award was presented at the Williamsburg Lodge in Williamsburg yesterday evening, following a banquet. Every year this award is selected by the leadership of the DOAV and is presented to an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the aviation industry.

Cummings, an integral part of the AIM team, has been recognized for his unwavering commitment to excellence in aviation education. With his extensive knowledge and passion for the field, he has consistently inspired and mentored students, shaping them into skilled professionals ready to take on the challenges of the industry.

“We are incredibly proud of Dominic Cummings for receiving this well-deserved recognition from the Virginia Department of Aviation,” said Dr. Joel English, Executive Vice President at AIM. “His passion for aviation and dedication to our students have been instrumental in shaping the future of the industry. Dominic’s commitment to excellence is an inspiration to us all.”

The Person of the Year Award is a testament to Cummings’ outstanding achievements and his significant impact on the aviation community. The DOAV leadership carefully selects the recipient, ensuring that the chosen individual has made a remarkable difference in the field. Cummings’ dedication, expertise, and ability to inspire others have undoubtedly set him apart as a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

“I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Cummings. “Teaching aviation has always been my passion, and I am grateful for the opportunity to inspire and guide the next generation of aviation professionals. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AIM team.”

Cummings’ impact extends far beyond the classroom, as he actively participates in various industry events and initiatives. A student of Cummings, Caleb Rebeck, wrote in a letter, “DC’s energy, personality, and experience in the field as well as his commitment to our success has propelled me through my education in ways I never thought possible. Becoming an A&P is no easy task, but with DC it might as well be.”

About Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast‐to coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic’s certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM’s campuses are near the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.

