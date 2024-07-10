Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order calling for the establishment of “cellphone-free education” in public schools in an effort to fight back against what he describes as an “alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions affecting adolescents.”

The measure, which was signed by the Republican on Tuesday, orders state agencies and its Department of Education to come up with new guidelines that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 202

[Read Full story at source]