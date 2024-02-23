The Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Thursday each passed their own proposed version of the next two-year state budget, documents lawmakers will start to work from to fashion a compromise spending plan to send to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Both chambers signed off on amendments to the 2024-2026 budget Youngkin first proposed in December, overhauling the governor’s vision and stripping out all but one component of his proposed tax policy changes
