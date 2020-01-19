Virginia’s top House Republican warns “white supremacist garbage” to stay away from gun rally

Virginia’s House Republican leader said on Saturday that white supremacists and any other groups trying to spread “hate, violence, or civil unrest” were not welcome at a pro-gun rally in the state’s capital on Monday, which is expected to draw thousands.
