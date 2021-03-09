Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Viridian Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results And Corporate Update

Viridian Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results And Corporate Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOULDER, Colo., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-0789
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13717079
Webcast: https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com/events/default.aspx

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Viridian Therapeutics website at https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED), a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional operations in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and our programs at www.viridiantherapeutics.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
[email protected]

Media
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.