Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place June 16 – 17, 2021.

Event: The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, June 17
Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast information for these events will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

Viridian Contacts:
Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
[email protected] 

Media:
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
[email protected] 

