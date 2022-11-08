WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced it will report its financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the financial markets open on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 14, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8562 outside the U.S. and ask for the Viridian call. To access the live webcast, please visit the “ Events ” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website. Following the live webcast, the archived call will be available on the website.

Monday, November 14 @ 8:00 a.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13732927 Webcast: Webcast Link



About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.