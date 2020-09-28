Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Virtas Partners Promotes Erin McNamara to Senior Director

Virtas Partners Promotes Erin McNamara to Senior Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Erin McNamara, Senior Director, Virtas Partners

Erin McNamara, Senior Director, Virtas Partners

Erin McNamara, Senior Director, Virtas Partners

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erin McNamara has been promoted to Senior Director and leader of the San Diego office of Virtas Partners, a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

McNamara was one of Virtas Partner’s first hires and has focused primarily on finance and accounting advisory services, as well as exits and acquisitions—preparing companies for exits, including carve-outs, private sales and IPOs, as well as standing up carve-outs purchased by private equity firms.

“Erin consistently leads our most challenging and complex assignments in her service areas. She is great at what she does and is simply one of our firm’s most trusted and dedicated resources. She could not be more deserving of a promotion, in recognition of the value she brings to the firm and our clients,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel.

McNamara is a 20-year veteran in consulting with deep experience in operational finance and specializes in complex finance, accounting, data and IT environments. Her clients have included large- and small-cap publicly traded companies, private equity portfolio companies as well as small privately held businesses. She began her career at KPMG spending 15 years working domestically and abroad in the audit, transaction services and accounting advisory practices. Prior to joining Virtas, she was executing a variety of interim and full time CFO roles for middle market businesses.

“Erin serves our most important clients and leads our most important projects,” said Neal McNamara, co-founder and Managing Partner. “One of our clients said it best in a recent debrief after a major engagement: ‘Erin is a fantastic representative of your company.’ We absolutely agree.”  

Virtas Partners continues to grow client capabilities, even during the pandemic. “We will continue to provide opportunities for career advancement to our people as we grow in service to our clients through their most challenging transitions,” Neal McNamara said. “While the current environment has been challenging for every industry, Virtas Partners continues to grow and thrive in support of clients across industry sectors.”

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e438c48-5b51-4346-8fb6-59544c3dbd20

CONTACT: Contact:  Jon Harmon   [email protected]   (630) 815-6586

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.