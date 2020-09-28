Virtas Partners Promotes Erin McNamara to Senior Director

Erin McNamara, Senior Director, Virtas Partners Erin McNamara, Senior Director, Virtas Partners

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erin McNamara has been promoted to Senior Director and leader of the San Diego office of Virtas Partners, a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

McNamara was one of Virtas Partner’s first hires and has focused primarily on finance and accounting advisory services, as well as exits and acquisitions—preparing companies for exits, including carve-outs, private sales and IPOs, as well as standing up carve-outs purchased by private equity firms.

“Erin consistently leads our most challenging and complex assignments in her service areas. She is great at what she does and is simply one of our firm’s most trusted and dedicated resources. She could not be more deserving of a promotion, in recognition of the value she brings to the firm and our clients,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel.

McNamara is a 20-year veteran in consulting with deep experience in operational finance and specializes in complex finance, accounting, data and IT environments. Her clients have included large- and small-cap publicly traded companies, private equity portfolio companies as well as small privately held businesses. She began her career at KPMG spending 15 years working domestically and abroad in the audit, transaction services and accounting advisory practices. Prior to joining Virtas, she was executing a variety of interim and full time CFO roles for middle market businesses.

“Erin serves our most important clients and leads our most important projects,” said Neal McNamara, co-founder and Managing Partner. “One of our clients said it best in a recent debrief after a major engagement: ‘Erin is a fantastic representative of your company.’ We absolutely agree.”

Virtas Partners continues to grow client capabilities, even during the pandemic. “We will continue to provide opportunities for career advancement to our people as we grow in service to our clients through their most challenging transitions,” Neal McNamara said. “While the current environment has been challenging for every industry, Virtas Partners continues to grow and thrive in support of clients across industry sectors.”

