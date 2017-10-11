VirTra Has Applied for Listing on Nasdaq

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX:VTSI), (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced that on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, it applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market upon qualification by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of its planned Regulation A+ offering of common stock with a minimum of $5,000,000 and a maximum of $10,000,000 pursuant to an Offering Statement filed with the SEC on September 11, 2017.

“We believe listing on the Nasdaq will provide our company with increased exposure to potential investors, greater liquidity for shareholders and enhanced access to growth capital,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra.

We intend to apply to list our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “VTSI” after we register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), upon the qualification of this offering. Our common stock will not commence trading on Nasdaq until we are accepted, which is determined by Nasdaq qualification requirements and by the Nasdaq selection committee. There is no assurance that our common stock will be registered under the Exchange Act or, if registered under the Exchange Act, that our listing application will be approved by the Nasdaq. We will not consummate and close this offering without a listing approval letter from Nasdaq.



VirTra’s common stock currently trade on OTCQX® Best Market.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. VirTra’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about VirTra’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although VirTra believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. VirTra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in VirTra’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. VirTra assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this press release or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of an offering by the SEC. A potential investor’s indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities VirTra is considering offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. Any offering will be made only by means of an Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering Circular can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001085243&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0.

Media contact:

Susan Lehman

[email protected]

(510) 599-6555

Investor Relations contact:

Brett Maas

[email protected]

(646) 536-7331