CHANDLER, Ariz., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208
International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13739497
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 28, 2023.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13739497
