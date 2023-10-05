Virtru Named ‘Encryption Solution of the Year’ in 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Virtru Named ‘Encryption Solution of the Year’ in 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtru, the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the “Overall Encryption Solution of the Year“ award in the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards .

This is the second consecutive year that Virtru has received this recognition. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s best information security companies, products and people.

Virtru’s data-centric security solutions include end-to-end encryption, privacy-preserving key management solutions, and automated server-side encryption to protect sensitive data flowing in and out of organizations. Virtru integrates seamlessly with the world’s most common productivity suites, including Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, and SaaS apps like Zendesk.

“Thousands of customers and organizations globally have come to rely on our encryption solutions for safeguarding their most sensitive data and meeting the strictest of compliance standards,” said John Ackerly, co-founder and CEO, Virtru. “It’s extremely rewarding to see our platform for data-centric security controls being honored for the second year in a row by peers who recognize the value of our offerings that empower users to protect their sensitive data wherever it is shared.”

Virtru’s easy-to-use data protection enables secure, compliant information sharing to unlock digital workflows and protect organizations’ most sensitive data at all times, even after it leaves their network. Virtru’s encryption solutions holistically protects data of all kinds, everywhere it’s stored and shared, with granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, data loss prevention, audit, and more.

The evaluation criteria for the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program are focused around the concept of innovation. Judges for the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards include senior-level, experienced cybersecurity professionals, including journalists, analysts, and technology executives. The judges also assess award entrants based on product performance, ease of use and manageability, functionality, value, and impact.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 8,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

