NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Selected Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Net income of $39.6 million; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $64.1 million

of $64.1 million Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.27; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.37

of $0.37 Total revenues of $497.8 million; Trading income, net, of $313.3 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $274.1 million

of $274.1 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $125.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 45.8%

of $125.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 45.8% Share buybacks of $45.3 million, or 2.1 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program2

Full Year 2022:

Net income of $468.3 million; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $532.5 million

of $532.5 million Basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.45 and $2.44, respectively; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $3.00

of $3.00 Total revenues of $2,364.8 million; Trading income, net of $1,628.9 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $1,467.6 million

of $1,467.6 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $859.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 58.5%

of $859.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 58.5% Share buybacks of $460.6 million, or 16.2 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program2

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items” for more information.

Note 2: Shares repurchased calculated on a settlement date basis.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenues decreased 29.5% to $497.8 million for this quarter, compared to $705.6 million for the same period in 2021. Trading income, net, decreased to $313.3 million for the quarter compared to $513.4 million for the same period in 2021. Net income totaled $39.6 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $186.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for this quarter were $0.27, compared to a basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.90, and $0.89, respectively, for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 43.6% to $274.1 million for this quarter, compared to $485.6 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61.8% to $125.4 million for this quarter, compared to $328.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Normalized Adjusted Net Income, removing one-time and non-cash items, decreased 70.9% to $64.1 million for this quarter, compared to $220.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.37 for this quarter, compared to $1.19 for the same period in 2021.

Full Year 2022:

Total revenues decreased 15.9% to $2,364.8 million for this year, compared to $2,811.5 million for 2021. Trading income, net, decreased 22.6% to $1,628.9 million for this year, compared to $2,105.2 million for 2021. Net income totaled $468.3 million for this year, compared to net income of $827.2 million for 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $2.45 and $2.44 for 2022, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.95 and $3.91, respectively, for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 23.2% to $1,467.6 million for this year, compared to $1,909.9 million for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.0% to $859.1 million for this year, compared to $1,301.2 million for 2021. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 39.3% to $532.5 million for this year, compared to $876.6 million for 2021.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $3.00 for 2022, compared to $4.57 for 2021.

Operating Segment Information

The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions.

Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytics services to select third parties. The segment also includes the results of the Company’s capital markets business, in which the Company acts as an agent for issuers in connection with at-the-market offerings and buyback programs.

Corporate contains the Company’s investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses.

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 308,702 $ 4,578 $ — $ 313,280 $ 508,306 $ 5,048 $ — $ 513,354 Commissions, net and technology services 11,299 106,565 — 117,864 8,844 134,958 — 143,802 Interest and dividends income 63,443 242 — 63,685 49,137 1 — 49,138 Other, net 2,352 516 71 2,939 1,204 290 (2,185 ) (691 ) Total Revenues $ 385,796 $ 111,901 $ 71 $ 497,768 $ 567,491 $ 140,297 $ (2,185 ) $ 705,603

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 1,607,819 $ 21,079 $ — $ 1,628,898 $ 2,079,653 $ 25,541 $ — $ 2,105,194 Commissions, net and technology services 42,180 487,665 — 529,845 40,955 573,534 — 614,489 Interest and dividends income 158,664 456 — 159,120 75,311 73 — 75,384 Other, net 4,176 5,041 37,732 46,949 7,127 1,067 8,224 16,418 Total Revenues $ 1,812,839 $ 514,241 $ 37,732 $ 2,364,812 $ 2,203,046 $ 600,215 $ 8,224 $ 2,811,485

Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 308,702 $ 4,578 $ — $ 313,280 $ 508,306 $ 5,048 $ — $ 513,354 Commissions, net and technology services 11,299 106,565 — 117,864 8,844 134,958 — 143,802 Interest and dividends income 63,443 242 — 63,685 49,137 1 — 49,138 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (122,780 ) (20,153 ) — (142,933 ) (131,955 ) (24,594 ) — (156,549 ) Interest and dividends expense (76,026 ) (1,791 ) — (77,817 ) (62,679 ) (1,440 ) — (64,119 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 184,638 $ 89,441 $ — $ 274,079 $ 371,653 $ 113,973 $ — $ 485,626

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 1,607,819 $ 21,079 $ — $ 1,628,898 $ 2,079,653 $ 25,541 $ — $ 2,105,194 Commissions, net and technology services 42,180 487,665 — 529,845 40,955 573,534 — 614,489 Interest and dividends income 158,664 456 — 159,120 75,311 73 — 75,384 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (524,762 ) (94,406 ) — (619,168 ) (634,783 ) (110,651 ) — (745,434 ) Interest and dividends expense (225,427 ) (5,633 ) — (231,060 ) (133,584 ) (6,120 ) — (139,704 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 1,058,474 $ 409,161 $ — $ 1,467,635 $ 1,427,552 $ 482,377 $ — $ 1,909,929

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2022, Virtu had $1,038.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,826.7 million.

Share Repurchase Program

Since inception of the program in November 2020 through settlement date January 17, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 32.7 million shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units for approximately $908.1 million. The Company has approximately $311.9 million remaining capacity for future purchases of shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units under the program.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

“Adjusted Net Trading Income”, which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our core business activities.

“EBITDA”, which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude financing interest expense on our long-term borrowings, debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment, and commitment fees, depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and income tax expense, and “Adjusted EBITDA”, which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, charges related to share based compensation and other expenses, which includes reserves for legal matters, COVID-19 one-time costs and donations and Other net, and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, which compares Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Net Trading Income.

“Normalized Adjusted Net Income”, “Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes”, “Normalized provision for income taxes”, and “Normalized Adjusted EPS”, which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items including gains and losses from strategic investments and the sales of businesses, and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested non-voting common interest units in Virtu Financial LLC have been exchanged for shares of our Class A common stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was approximately 24%.

“Adjusted Operating Expenses”, which we calculate by adjusting total operating expenses to exclude severance, share based compensation, reserves for legal matters, termination of office leases, connectivity early termination and write-down of assets.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, and Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and

they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 313,280 $ 513,354 $ 1,628,898 $ 2,105,194 Interest and dividends income 63,685 49,138 159,120 75,384 Commissions, net and technology services 117,864 143,802 529,845 614,489 Other, net 2,939 (691 ) 46,949 16,418 Total revenues 497,768 705,603 2,364,812 2,811,485 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net 142,933 156,549 619,168 745,434 Communication and data processing 55,064 52,164 219,505 211,988 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 85,608 103,110 390,947 376,282 Interest and dividends expense 77,817 64,119 231,060 139,704 Operations and administrative 32,958 22,513 86,069 88,149 Depreciation and amortization 15,907 18,052 66,377 67,816 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 16,020 16,580 64,837 69,668 Termination of office leases 5,237 23,011 6,982 28,138 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,385 1,609 29,910 6,590 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 11 694 1,124 843 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 25,130 20,185 92,035 79,969 Total operating expenses 458,070 478,586 1,808,014 1,814,581 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 39,698 227,017 556,798 996,904 Provision for income taxes 61 41,059 88,466 169,670 Net income $ 39,637 $ 185,958 $ 468,332 $ 827,234 Noncontrolling interest (12,042 ) (81,902 ) (203,306 ) (350,356 ) Net income available for common stockholders $ 27,595 $ 104,056 $ 265,026 $ 476,878 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.90 $ 2.45 $ 3.95 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.89 $ 2.44 $ 3.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 99,537,975 111,971,432 103,997,767 117,339,539 Diluted 99,728,178 112,639,792 104,422,443 118,423,928 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 39,637 $ 185,958 $ 468,332 $ 827,234 Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes 19,251 (1,018 ) (24,254 ) (12,470 ) Net change in unrealized cash flow hedges gains, net of taxes (1,801 ) 19,596 90,865 37,794 Comprehensive income $ 57,087 $ 204,536 $ 534,943 $ 852,558 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (19,067 ) (88,836 ) (228,117 ) (360,389 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 38,020 $ 115,700 $ 306,826 $ 492,169





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 313,280 $ 513,354 $ 1,628,898 $ 2,105,194 Commissions, net and technology services 117,864 143,802 529,845 614,489 Interest and dividends income 63,685 49,138 159,120 75,384 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (142,933 ) (156,549 ) (619,168 ) (745,434 ) Interest and dividends expense (77,817 ) (64,119 ) (231,060 ) (139,704 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 274,079 $ 485,626 $ 1,467,635 $ 1,909,929 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income 39,637 185,958 468,332 827,234 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 25,130 20,185 92,035 79,969 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,385 1,609 29,910 6,590 Depreciation and amortization 15,907 18,052 66,377 67,816 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 16,020 16,580 64,837 69,668 Provision for income taxes 61 41,059 88,466 169,670 EBITDA $ 98,140 $ 283,443 $ 809,957 $ 1,220,947 Severance 4,061 1,535 8,070 6,112 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 11 694 1,124 843 Termination of office leases 5,237 23,011 6,982 28,138 Other 1,584 2,270 (34,229 ) (10,558 ) Share based compensation 16,378 17,491 67,219 55,751 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,411 $ 328,444 $ 859,123 $ 1,301,233 Selected Operating Margins Net Income Margin (1) 14.5 % 38.3 % 31.9 % 43.3 % EBITDA Margin (2) 35.8 % 58.4 % 55.2 % 63.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 45.8 % 67.6 % 58.5 % 68.1 % 1 Calculated by dividing net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 2 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 3 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.



Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 39,637 $ 185,958 $ 468,332 $ 827,234 Provision for income taxes 61 41,059 88,466 169,670 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ 39,698 $ 227,017 $ 556,798 $ 996,904 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 16,020 16,580 64,837 69,668 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,385 1,609 29,910 6,590 Severance 4,061 1,535 8,070 6,112 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 11 694 1,124 843 Termination of office leases 5,237 23,011 6,982 28,138 Other 1,584 2,270 (34,229 ) (10,558 ) Share based compensation 16,378 17,491 67,219 55,751 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 84,374 $ 290,207 $ 700,711 $ 1,153,448 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 20,249 69,649 168,171 276,827 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 64,125 $ 220,558 $ 532,540 $ 876,621 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 172,932,785 186,110,956 177,688,188 191,958,870 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 3.00 $ 4.57 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for all periods presented. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested non-vesting Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company’s Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Class C Common Stock”)) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis, (2) holders of all Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company’s Class D common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Class D Common Stock”)) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of the Company’s Class B common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Class B Common Stock”) on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. Includes additional shares from dilutive impact of options, restricted stock units and restricted stock awards outstanding under the Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan and the Amended and Restated ITG 2007 Equity Plan during the three months and full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 as well as warrants issued in connection with the Founder Member Loan during the three monthls and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,580 $ 1,071,463 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 56,662 49,490 Securities borrowed 1,187,674 1,349,322 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 336,999 119,453 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,115,185 1,026,807 Receivables from customers 80,830 146,476 Trading assets, at fair value 4,630,552 4,256,955 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 85,194 89,595 Operating lease right-of-use assets 187,442 225,328 Goodwill 1,148,926 1,148,926 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 321,480 386,332 Deferred taxes 146,801 158,518 Other assets 303,916 291,307 Total assets 10,583,241 10,319,971 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net 3,944 61,510 Securities loaned 1,060,432 1,142,048 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 627,549 514,325 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 273,843 571,526 Payables to customers 46,525 54,999 Trading liabilities, at fair value 4,196,974 3,510,779 Tax receivable agreement obligations 238,758 259,282 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 465,135 457,942 Deferred tax liabilities 343 65 Operating lease liabilities 239,202 278,745 Long-term borrowings, net 1,795,952 1,605,132 Total liabilities 8,948,657 8,456,352 Total equity 1,634,584 1,863,619 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,583,241 $ 10,319,971 As of December 31, 2022 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 102,579,297 59.7 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 69,121,806 40.3 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 171,701,103 100.0 %

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.’s (“Virtu’s”, the “Company’s” or “our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and other responses thereto; fluctuations in trading volume and volatilities in the markets in which we operate; the ability of our trading counterparties and various clearing houses to perform their obligations to us; the performance and reliability of our customized trading platform; the risk of material trading losses from our market making activities; swings in valuations in securities or other instruments in which we hold positions; increasing competition and consolidation in our industry; the risk that cash flow from our operations and other available sources of liquidity will not be sufficient to fund our various ongoing obligations, including operating expenses, short-term funding requirements, margin requirements, capital expenditures, debt service and dividend payments; regulatory and legal uncertainties and potential changes associated with our industry, particularly in light of increased attention from media, regulators and lawmakers to market structure and related issues including but not limited to the retail trading environment, wholesale market making and off exchange trading more generally and payment for order flow arrangements; potential adverse results from legal or regulatory proceedings; our ability to remain technologically competitive and to ensure that the technology we utilize is not vulnerable to security risks, hacking and cyber-attacks; risks associated with third party software and technology infrastructure. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to Virtu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

