SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT) investors who acquired securities between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until July 18, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.

Join Class Action Here:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.