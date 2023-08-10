Alliance aims to address retail investors’ growing demand for greater access

A global network of retail brokers will have access to InvestorLink’s primary market technology using Virtu’s technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading global provider of financial services, market making and technology solutions, and InvestorLink, a primary market workflow technology provider, are thrilled to announce a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing retail investor connectivity to the primary markets.

This strategic alliance brings together Virtu Financial’s unparalleled capabilities in market making, order routing, data modeling and servicing retail and institutional clients with InvestorLink’s innovative technology solutions designed to address the growing demand from retail investors for greater access to the primary and IPO markets.

InvestorLink will integrate its state-of-the-art primary market order management and AI-powered matching platform with Virtu’s global infrastructure to offer underwriters seamless access to Virtu’s network of retail broker-dealers. The network will also support access to secondary market liquidity.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephen Kay, Global Head of Broker-Dealer Sales at Virtu, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with InvestorLink to help connect retail brokers with hard-to-access investment solutions. By combining Virtu’s connectivity to all major custodians, clearing firms, and TAMPs with InvestorLink’s advanced primary market technology solutions, we are confident in our ability to drive significant value for all stakeholders.”

Matt Michel, Founder and Managing Partner of InvestorLink, added, “Our collaboration with Virtu Financial signifies a major milestone in our mission to enable retail connectivity to the primary markets across asset classes. By leveraging our technology platform, we’ll connect Virtu’s retail broker universe directly to the primary capital markets to support the efficient distribution of IPOs, follow-ons, municipals, and private funds at a scale unavailable in today’s marketplace. Together, we will build on InvestorLink’s track record of providing access to billions of dollars of primary market products by delivering interoperability to offerings across equity and fixed income markets. We are excited to leverage Virtu’s global reach and expertise in serving retail investors’ needs to create a data-driven solution offering enhanced distribution and execution for the 28 leading investment banks we support.”

The launch of this global collaboration is set to reimagine traditional market structures and reshape the landscape of primary market participation. All participants will benefit from enhanced access, improved liquidity, and greater transparency, ultimately fostering a more efficient market ecosystem.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About InvestorLink

InvestorLink is a workflow technology and retail liquidity provider that specializes in developing innovative solutions for the financial industry. Combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, InvestorLink powers connectivity between retail investors and investment banks with state-of-the-art tools and platforms to enhance efficiency and access to investment opportunities.

