NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRT), a global leader in financial technology, today unveiled plans for its 4th annual Women in Data Science (WiDS) conference. Spanning six days between April 2 and May 1, 2024, the virtual event will feature over 15 outstanding women discussing their work in data science and exploring the transformative impact of data and artificial intelligence across industries.

“We’re thrilled to share the diverse backgrounds and non-traditional journeys many of our speakers have taken into data science at this year’s Women in Data Science–New York City at Virtu conference,” said Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Support at Virtu Financial and an ambassador for the Women in Data Science Worldwide organization. “The experiences and stories of resilience from these accomplished women have already inspired me and we’re excited for them to motivate and energize our audience with new possibilities in data science and AI.”

The comprehensive agenda offers expert-led sessions on fundamental AI concepts, applied data science use cases, ethical AI practices, and panel discussions with industry luminaries. Notable highlights of WiDS–New York City @ Virtu 2024 include:

AI’s Transformative Role in Finance:

Amy Young, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Financial Services, Microsoft (Moderator)

Ingrid Tierens, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

Lauren Cascio, Founding Partner, Gulp Data

Mihaela-Alexandra Puica, Quantitative Trader, Norges Bank Investment Management

AI’s Cross-Industry Impact:

Sepideh Shokrpour, Coalitions Manager, Bloomberg New Economy (Moderator)

Jessica Liao, Product and Innovation, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft

Zhou Yu, Associate Professor, Computer Science, Columbia University

Danielle Bitterman, Harvard Medical School & Natural Language Processing Researcher

Ethical AI Panel:

Lynn Anderson Clark, CEO & Co-Founder at The Know (Keynote)

Caroline Chubb Calderon, Founder & CEO, Hello Humanity

Reagan Nunnally, Co-Founder, Overtone

Milena Pribić, Design Principal, Ethical AI Practices, IBM

Anna Bethke, Director of Data Science and Ethical AI, Included AI

AI 101 Series (Fundamentals of AI):

Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Support, Virtu Financial

Kathryn Novak, Analytics Team Lead, Virtu Financial

“At Virtu, we are constantly seeking new avenues to promote and support women in technology fields,” said Raya White, Co-Chief People Officer. “The WiDS conference exemplifies our dedication to empowering the next generation of female innovators and data leaders.”

The WiDS- New York City at Virtu Conference welcomes participants globally across academia, business, technology and public sectors. Registration details at https://www.virtu.com/wids-2024/.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

