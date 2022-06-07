Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Virtu Financial CEO and Co-Founder to Speak at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference

Virtu Financial CEO and Co-Founder to Speak at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announces that Douglas A. Cifu, CEO and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat with Richard Repetto of Piper Sandler at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:30 pm (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website here. For those unable to watch the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Virtu Financial Investor Relations via email at investor_relations@virtu.com.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com                          

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.