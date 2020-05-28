Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 3, 2020

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced today that Virtu CEO Douglas A. Cifu will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will be available live and replay via webcast on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

